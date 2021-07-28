Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMSQF opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03. Computershare has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $11.61.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides issuer service, mortgage service, employee equity plans, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company's issuer services comprise the provision of registry maintenance corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, and tenant bond protection service; employee share plans and voucher services include administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services; and business services comprise the provision of bankruptcy, class action, and corporate trust administration services.

