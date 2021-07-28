Conflux Network (CFX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.66 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $178.99 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,600.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,281.74 or 0.05761844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.75 or 0.01272058 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.95 or 0.00345830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00123254 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.09 or 0.00570930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.81 or 0.00337898 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00259598 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 860,119,777 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.