CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

NYSE CNMD traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,381. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.27. CONMED has a twelve month low of $69.60 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.56.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. CONMED’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.40.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $1,861,596.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,405,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $5,593,615.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,087 shares of company stock worth $11,247,998. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

