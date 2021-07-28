CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.
NYSE CNMD traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,381. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.27. CONMED has a twelve month low of $69.60 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.56.
CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. CONMED’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.40.
In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $1,861,596.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,405,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $5,593,615.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,087 shares of company stock worth $11,247,998. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About CONMED
CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.
