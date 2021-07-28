ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 33,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

COP traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,866,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,747,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.