CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.43

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.43 and last traded at $20.18, with a volume of 47917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CEIX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $674.66 million, a P/E ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 78,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 30.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

