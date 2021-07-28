ContentBox Trading Up 9% Over Last 7 Days (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $22,116.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00236358 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000909 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.