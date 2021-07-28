ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $265.00

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 265 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 263 ($3.44), with a volume of 104677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 262.50 ($3.43).

CTEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConvaTec Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 226.50 ($2.96).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 245.48. The company has a market capitalization of £5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.