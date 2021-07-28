Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intact Financial in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.32. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $9.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFC. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$185.54.

TSE IFC opened at C$169.57 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$131.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$173.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$167.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

