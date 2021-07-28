CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after buying an additional 258,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 73,613 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 80,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Capital LLC now owns 175,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron Kaplan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,155.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

CRMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CorMedix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

CorMedix stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.30. CorMedix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a negative net margin of 9,363.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

