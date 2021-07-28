CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.95. 6,842,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,925. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $95.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 148.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.49.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

