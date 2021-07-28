Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.70

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

