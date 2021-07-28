COVA Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:COVAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 4th

COVA Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:COVAU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 4th. COVA Acquisition had issued 26,100,000 shares in its public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of COVA Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS:COVAU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07. COVA Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $16,547,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $12,039,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,960,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,051,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,468,000.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

