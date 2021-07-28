Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 499,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,280 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $17,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cowen during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cowen by 59.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cowen during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Cowen by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cowen during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.54. Cowen Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.73 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. Research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In related news, COO John J. Holmes sold 3,181 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $128,989.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,558,847.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 6,307 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $253,036.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,142 shares of company stock worth $1,331,025. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

