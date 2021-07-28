Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Century Bancorp were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Century Bancorp by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Century Bancorp by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the first quarter worth $202,000. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Bancorp stock opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.03. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.28 and a 52-week high of $121.32.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

