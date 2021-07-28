Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 200,000 Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $222.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URG. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Ur-Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 target price on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,936,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,513.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

