Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€80.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s current price.

BAS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.87 ($92.78).

Shares of ETR BAS traded down €0.38 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €67.08 ($78.92). The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €66.92. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.58.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

