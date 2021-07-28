Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Releases Earnings Results

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%.
Shares of CEQP traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.62. 25,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,160. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $33.94.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -657.89%.
Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile
Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).
Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.