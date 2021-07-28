Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Releases Earnings Results

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%.

Shares of CEQP traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.62. 25,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,160. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $33.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -657.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

