Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) shares fell 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $18.75. 1,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 151,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRNX. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,000. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,873,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 49,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,343,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

