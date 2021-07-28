Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.34 and last traded at $40.35. Approximately 12,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 756,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRTO shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.89. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Criteo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

