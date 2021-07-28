Critical Analysis: ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) vs. Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Nuwellis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 7,626.16 -$11.73 million ($0.63) -2.90 Nuwellis $7.44 million 3.53 -$15.84 million ($10.67) -0.38

ENDRA Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nuwellis. ENDRA Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuwellis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -146.20% -119.49% Nuwellis -213.34% -86.10% -72.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ENDRA Life Sciences and Nuwellis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Nuwellis beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. The company also offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. The company has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

