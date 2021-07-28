Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COIHY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

COIHY stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.02. Croda International has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

