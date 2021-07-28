Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COIHY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

COIHY stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.02. Croda International has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.