Croda International’s (COIHY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COIHY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC raised shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

COIHY stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27. Croda International has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

