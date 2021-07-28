Croda International’s (COIHY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COIHY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC raised shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

COIHY stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27. Croda International has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 0.84.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.