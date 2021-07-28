Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.370-0.420 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.37-0.42 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. On average, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CCRN opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $593.29 million, a P/E ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

CCRN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

