Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.780-$6.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an in-line rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.38.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $194.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

