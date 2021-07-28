Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.300-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.900-$2.000 EPS.

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown stock opened at $99.54 on Wednesday. Crown has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.