CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of CSWI opened at $114.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.42 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $253,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,155,614.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,620 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,840,000 after buying an additional 23,785 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 34.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,121,000 after buying an additional 228,559 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 32.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 786,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after buying an additional 193,137 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 28.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,524,000 after buying an additional 90,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 372,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,323,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

