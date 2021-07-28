CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $129.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $114.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $143.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.42 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $227,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,532.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $713,620 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at $888,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CSW Industrials by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,524,000 after purchasing an additional 90,034 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 967.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

