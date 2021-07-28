CTS (NYSE:CTS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

CTS traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 101,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,114. CTS has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.47.

Get CTS alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.