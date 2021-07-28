Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 441.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,268 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PK. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,065,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $49,601,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,441,000 after buying an additional 2,387,994 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 497.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,492,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.03.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.