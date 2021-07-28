Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 933.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,011 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sotera Health by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,639 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,909 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,933,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,745,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,557,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,831,000 after purchasing an additional 945,631 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHC opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.95. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sotera Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

