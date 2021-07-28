Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 34,088 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34,088 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $57,000.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

WING opened at $169.92 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.14.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 target price on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

