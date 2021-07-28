Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 44,715 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,715 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

