Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CGEM. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cullinan Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

CGEM stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.07. Cullinan Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

