Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $280.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.95.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $233.80 on Monday. Cummins has a twelve month low of $189.93 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 162,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.