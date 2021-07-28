CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Up 5.9%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) shares shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.59 and last traded at $63.00. 1,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 51,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.04.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVR Partners stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of CVR Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

