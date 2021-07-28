CVRx (CVRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. CVRx has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVRX shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

