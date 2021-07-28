Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 155.59% from the company’s current price.

CLXPF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cybin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cybin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

OTCMKTS CLXPF opened at $3.13 on Monday. Cybin has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $464.91 million and a PE ratio of -13.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

