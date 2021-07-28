D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1,582.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,486 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,404,000 after acquiring an additional 80,426 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 251,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after buying an additional 48,252 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.43. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $72.17 and a one year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.94.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

