D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,478 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $592.00 million, a PE ratio of -21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.