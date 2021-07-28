D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 418,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at about $20,884,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 550.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 826,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,484,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,299,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 303.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 183,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 137,697 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

HTLD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

