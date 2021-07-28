D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,257 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of WPP worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in WPP in the 1st quarter worth about $32,470,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in WPP by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 440,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,586,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WPP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 1,187.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,882,000 after buying an additional 359,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

WPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

NYSE WPP opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.41. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $72.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

