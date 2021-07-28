D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New $7.26 Million Investment in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 127,243 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 7.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHG. HSBC lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

