D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 190,761 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,761 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.26% of Federated Hermes worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 2,870,142.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 200,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 200,910 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,657,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $34.64.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FHI. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

