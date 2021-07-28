DA Davidson Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will earn $8.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.50. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.17.

HLAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HLAN stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $184 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.72. Heartland BancCorp has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $96.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $2.508 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $2.28. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.24%.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

