DA Davidson Weighs in on Preferred Bank’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Preferred Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PFBC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $58.92 on Monday. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.24. The stock has a market cap of $886.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth $18,416,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 265,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,932,000 after buying an additional 84,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 41,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

