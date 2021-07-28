Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.19. 28,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,233. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $293.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $209.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.24.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,904 shares of company stock worth $3,818,265. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,402,000 after acquiring an additional 480,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,219,926,000 after acquiring an additional 197,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

