Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,114,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,942 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $250,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher stock traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $293.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.24. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $293.13.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,904 shares of company stock worth $3,818,265 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

