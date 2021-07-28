Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DUAVF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded Dassault Aviation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of DUAVF opened at $1,150.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,206.47. Dassault Aviation has a 52 week low of $830.17 and a 52 week high of $1,275.00.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

