Dassault Aviation’s (DUAVF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Dassault Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dassault Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

DUAVF stock opened at $1,150.00 on Monday. Dassault Aviation has a twelve month low of $830.17 and a twelve month high of $1,275.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,206.47.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

