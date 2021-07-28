Dassault Aviation’s (DUAVF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Dassault Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dassault Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

DUAVF stock opened at $1,150.00 on Monday. Dassault Aviation has a twelve month low of $830.17 and a twelve month high of $1,275.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,206.47.

Dassault Aviation Company Profile

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

