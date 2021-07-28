Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.077-$1.101 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.74 billion-$5.80 billion.Dassault Systèmes also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.232 EPS.

DASTY stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 53,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $54.99.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DASTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, June 18th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.