Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.077-$1.101 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.74 billion-$5.80 billion.Dassault Systèmes also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.232 EPS.
DASTY stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 53,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $54.99.
Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
